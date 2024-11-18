GoTyme Bank wins various citations anew

In 2024, just two years after its establishment in the country, GoTyme Bank achieved significant milestones and garnered prestigious awards.

GoTyme Bank, a collaboration between the Gokongwei Group and Tyme Group, recently took home multiple honors, including the Startup of the Year Gold Award at the KMC Startup Awards 2024.

The KMC Startup Awards, held on 15 November in Makati City, recognized GoTyme Bank in four categories: Startup of the Year Gold Award, Growth Champion Gold Award, Innovation in Marketing Gold Award, and Customer Excellence Silver Award. The bank’s entries highlighted its unique ‘phygital’ business model, human digital banking, and beautiful products and services.

The KMC Startup Awards honor the bold and innovative startups reshaping industries. Launched in 2023, this annual event celebrates the passion, creativity, and relentless drive of entrepreneurs who dare to dream big.

By recognizing these trailblazers, the awards aim to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Just in October, the Asia CEO Awards 2024, held on 8 October in Pasay City, recognized GoTyme in its Circle of Excellence for Technology Company of the Year and its Circle of Excellence for Most Innovative Company.

The bank’s entries highlighted its inclusive business model as well as its human-centric banking.

The Asia CEO Awards is the Philippines’ premier business awards event, recognized as the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. It aims to elevate the Philippines as a top business destination for global enterprises.

Further, GoTyme Bank was hailed for the Best Overall Customer Experience and Customer Service Team of the Year at the Asia Customer Experience Awards-Philippines 2024 on November 8 in Quezon City. The Cybersecurity Symposiums of the Asia Symposiums awarded GoTyme Bank the Best Financial Data Protection Award on November 7.

Growth, performance

From a modest start in 2022, GoTyme Bank has experienced exponential growth in customer base, deposits, assets, and revenue. It is expanding its operations in the country’s provinces and Vietnam.

At the heart of GoTyme Bank’s spectacular success is its human digital banking approach that sets it apart from traditional banks.

By combining the convenience of digital banking with the personalized touch of human interaction, the bank offers a unique and seamless banking experience—one that is anchored on the bank’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. It has consistently topped customer experience surveys conducted by Forrester and the Singapore Economic Development Board. Its high Net Promoter Score (NPS) indicates strong customer loyalty and advocacy.

As GoTyme Bank continues to expand its operations and innovate its offerings, the future looks promising. The bank’s leadership team, led by its president and CEO, Nate Clarke, is committed to empowering Filipinos and making banking accessible to all. By staying focused on customer needs and leveraging technology, GoTyme aims to continue redefining the banking experience in the Philippines.

Pushing boundaries

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” says Clarke. “We are committed to listening to our customers and delivering innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. We believe that by combining technology with human touch, we can create a banking experience that is both convenient and personalized."

Albert Tinio, GoTyme Bank co-CEO, echoes Clarke’s sentiments: “We are honored to be recognized for our achievements. However, we are not complacent. We will continue to strive for excellence and push the boundaries of innovation. Our goal is to empower Filipinos and help them achieve their financial aspirations.”

GoTyme Bank's unique “phygital” model combines the convenience of digital banking with the warmth of human interaction. By placing branches in retail locations, the bank makes banking accessible and personal. This innovative approach has propelled GoTyme to become one of the fastest-growing banks in the country.

Its unique blend of digital convenience and human touch enables customers to easily open accounts at GoTyme kiosks in Robinsons retail stores, with the help of friendly bank ambassadors. Additionally, they can conduct deposits and withdrawals at various Robinsons locations. For round-the-clock assistance, GoTyme provides 24/7 customer support through phone, chat, and email.

The bank’s commitment to providing premium banking services to all customers entails delivering high-quality banking experiences that were once exclusive to preferred clients of traditional banks.

Launching a new bank in a competitive market is a formidable challenge.

To stand out, GoTyme Bank has remained focused on a unique selling point: a human-centric approach to banking. Its integrated marketing campaign effectively conveyed this message, demonstrating that even in a digital age, a bank needs to prioritize human connection.