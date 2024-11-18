'Golden Hour' arrives

Global K-pop sensation ATEEZ has released its 11th EP, Golden Hour:Part.2. The EP is out now via Sony Music Korea/RCA Records.

Golden Hour:Part.2 showcases ATEEZ’s diverse musicality with tracks that push genre boundaries and take listeners on an emotional journey. The album invites fans to experience the “golden hour” of ATEEZ’s musical growth, enchanting audiences with the sheer grandeur of the preview teasers even before release. The title track, “Ice On My Teeth,” is an anthem that underscores ATEEZ’s unique sound, with soaring vocals and choreography that will thrill audiences worldwide.

In addition to the title track, Golden Hour:Part.2 features a total of six songs, each capturing the group’s evolution and experimental style. The album embodies the intense, raw energy that has made ATEEZ an international powerhouse in the K-pop industry.

Golden Hour:Part.2 is so quintessentially ATEEZ, with members HONGJOONG and MINGI taking part in writing the lyrics for five out of the six tracks on the album. The EP is infused with a unique charm that only the octet can pull off.

This 11th EP release comes after a record-breaking year of achievements and performances, from their featured exhibition at the Grammy Museum and the Coachella 2024 performance early in the year to their subsequent performances in major festivals around the world including Summer Sonic in Japan, and headlining at Grand Mint Festival in Korea and Mawazine in Morocco.

Known for its genre-defying sound and unique artistic approach, the K-pop group has created a distinct presence in the music industry. ATEEZ continues to rise to even higher peaks, releasing their new EP to high anticipation.