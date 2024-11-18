Gogolook launches 'Digital Defender', empowers students on online safety

Gogolook, a global leader in TrustTech, recently introduced its Digital Defender Program at Asia Pacific College (APC) in Makati City.

At the launch, Gogolook Philippines Country Head Mel Migriño emphasized that the program aims to empower students with greater awareness of online safety.

"The Digital Defender Program embodies Gogolook’s commitment to helping Filipinos stay safe online by fostering a culture of vigilance and security,” Migriño said.

“Through this initiative, we aim to equip every Filipino with the knowledge and tools to recognize potential threats, practice online safety, and create a safer digital environment for all," she added.

Gogolook is the developer of Whoscall, a global anti-scam app that provides users with top tools and free features to help them avoid online scams.

The initiative is founded on three key pillars: education, collaboration, and empowerment.

It provides comprehensive knowledge on current scam trends, cybersecurity best practices, and digital safety resources; promotes a community where everyone is encouraged to stay informed and support each other as advocates for secure digital practices; and supplies participants with tools, resources, and incentives to underscore the benefits of a safe digital world.

APC President Tata Medado expressed gratitude to Gogolook for choosing APC as the launch venue.

“This initiative is just one aspect of the partnership between Gogolook and APC, and we look forward to more programs in the future,” Medado said.

The mechanics and rewards system of the program was presented by Gabe Barrios, Gogolook Philippines Marketing Head, which aims to entice more students to join the Digital Defender Program as an avenue to extend the reach towards digital safety through gamification.

Additionally, Migriño highlighted exclusive program benefits, including six months of Whoscall Premium Basic.

“On top of Whoscall’s powerful free features, Whoscall Premium Basic offers an Auto Scam/Spam Call Blocker, Auto Database Updates, and an Auto SMS URL Scanner,” she explained.

Whoscall app experience

Gieo Marck Endaya Santos, a multimedia arts student at APC, shared his experience as a victim of a fake delivery scam. He expressed his gratitude for the partnership between Gogolook and APC, saying it made him aware of Whoscall, which now helps protect him from being scammed online.

"At first, I was surprised when I heard about Whoscall’s features because I hadn’t come across any app with capabilities like this—something that could actually protect me from online scams," Santos said.

"I’m really glad we’re partnering with Whoscall. The best part isn’t just responding after something happens; it’s about preventing the scam from happening in the first place,” he added, praising the Gogolook-APC partnership.

Meanwhile, Riana Beduya, an architecture student at APC, shared, “Whoscall really helps keep us safe from these types of scams, especially the ones that seem so convincing. Many people fall for scams like that.”

“Extending this protection to my family and friends is a big step for our safety because it safeguards our personal information, bank accounts, and everything else that keeps us secure,” Beduya added.