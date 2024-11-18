G20 leaders grapple with climate, taxes

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (AFP) — G20 leaders gather in Brazil on Monday to discuss fighting poverty, boosting climate financing and other multilateral initiatives that could yet be upended by Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House.

US President Joe Biden will attend his last summit of the world’s leading economies, but as a lame duck whom other leaders are already looking beyond.

The main star of the show is expected to be Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has cast himself as a global statesman and protector of free trade in the face of Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Brazil’s left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be using his hosting duties to highlight his championing of Global South issues and the fight against climate change.

The summit venue is Rio de Janeiro’s stunning bayside museum of modern art.