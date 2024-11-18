Early Christmas for Manila city hall employees

The local government of Manila disclosed on Monday that city hall employees will be receiving their Christmas bonuses early.

During the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Park in Arroceros, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the bonuses will be available for disbursement this week.

This was confirmed by City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon.

Approximately 10,000 regular employees of the Manila city government are eligible to receive the bonus, along with additional incentives.

In her message, Lacuna stressed the importance of providing for city hall employees, despite the city’s financial obligations, such as paying off the P17.8 billion debt left by the previous administration.

She also urged employees to spend their bonuses wisely and to be grateful for their stable employment.

“Even though we have many obligations to fulfill, we cannot neglect the government’s obligation to each employee,” Lacuna said.

The lady mayor also pointed out the stark contrast between the fortunate situation of city hall employees and those living in evacuation centers due to recent typhoons.

Lacuna called on employees to be dedicated and hardworking in their roles, emphasizing the importance of serving the community, especially those who are less fortunate.