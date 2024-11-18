DPWH estimates P516M partial infra damage from typhoons

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Monday that partial infrastructure damage from typhoons “Nika,” “Ofel,” now amounts to P516.73 million.

The DPWH said this covers P170.71 million damage to roads in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley as well as P7.24 million damage to bridges in Cagayan Valley and P338.79 million damage to flood control structures in Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, the DPWH also reported that 12 road sections in CAR, Cagayan Valley, and the Bicol Region remain closed due to landslide and flooding due to the combined effects of the typhoons.

The DPWH-Bureau of Maintenance (BOM) identified the road closures along the following roads:

Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Tukucan, Tinoc, Ifugao due to landslide Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Sitio Labas, Pito Bokod, Benguet due to soil collapse Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge 1 and 2, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan due to scoured bridge approach Maharlika Highway, Barangay San Luis, Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya due to fallen trees Aritao-Quirino Road, K0246+750, Nueva Vizcaya due to fallen trees Bambang-Kasibu-Solano Road, Nueva Vizcaya due to fallen trees Daang Maharlika-Jct. Malasin Road, Barangay Lamo, Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya due to fallen trees Cordon-Aurora Bdry Road (Jct Dumabato- Aurora Bdry), Barangay Sangbay, Nagtipunan, Quirino due to flooding NRJ Villa Sur-San PedroCabua-an-Ysmael Disimungal Road, Barangay Villa Sur, Maddela, Quirino due to flooding Nueva Ecija- Aurora Road, Barangay Labi, Bongabon, Nueva Ecija due to flooding Catanduanes Circumferencial Road, Barangay Mavil, Bagamanoc, Catanduanes, due to landslide Baras – Gigmoto – Viga Road, Barangay Paniquihan section in Baras town, Barangay Sicmil section in Gigmoto town, Barangays Botinagan, Suboc, and Buenavista sections in Viga town, Catanduanes due to landslide, fallen trees and utility posts, and debris from damaged houses

The DPWH-BOM also reported two roads with limited access in Nueva Ecija:

Jct Pinagpanaan-Rizal-Pantabangan Road, Barangay Del Pilar, Rizal, Nueva Ecija, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding San Jose City-Rizal Road via Pinili-Porais-Villa Joson (Palarilla) Road, Barangay Porais and Palestina in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, passable to heavy vehicles only due to flooding

Pepito weakened into a severe tropical storm as it was set to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday.