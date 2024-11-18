DoJ, TESDA ink deal for probationers, parolees

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla inked an agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Friday to promote the welfare of probationers, parolees and pardonees.

The pact was forged between the two government agencies to foster reformation through self-sufficiency and skills development within the country’s Corrections cluster.

Remulla led the signing of a 7-page Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with TESDA Director General Jose Francisco “Koko” B. Benitez to formalize the partnership, which was witnessed by Administrator Bienvenido Benitez Jr. of the Parole and Probation Administration (PPA).

Under the MoA, the Department of Justice (DoJ) is obliged to screen qualified clients (probationers, parolees, and pardonees) considered to be the MoA's main beneficiaries to be referred to TESDA.

The DoJ is tasked with continuously monitoring the progress of its clients' training at TESDA's regional, city, and provincial centers.

Probationers are individuals convicted of a criminal offense who are not sent to prison but are instead released and placed under the supervision of a probation officer.

Parolees are prisoners who have been conditionally released from correctional institutions after serving the minimum portion of their sentence, while pardonees are prisoners released on parole or conditional pardon, with specific parole conditions in place.

The MoA assigns the DoJ the responsibility of informing and encouraging clients to participate in various skills training programs, including but not limited to TESDA's short-term and community-based programs, with the aim of helping clients acquire technical skills for improved employment and career opportunities.

Moreover, the DoJ shall coordinate with local government units to explore potential support and provide a venue or facility through its Regional/Field Offices for conducting skills training.

On the other hand, TESDA shall facilitate access to skills training through the extension and mobile training programs offered by TVET providers and conduct a Training Needs Analysis to identify the appropriate skills training programs to be delivered.