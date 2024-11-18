DoJ rolls out new writing style manual

The Department of Justice (DoJ) with the help of Governance in Justice (GOJUST) Programme and the Office of the Regional Prosecutor for Region VI, launched the DoJ Manual of Writing Style in Region VI at L’Fisher Hotel, Bacolod.

The initiative marks a transformative step towards unifying and enhancing the writing practices of prosecutors within the National Prosecution Service (NPS).

Executive director Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres emphasized the significance of this milestone, in his keynote speech. “This manual marks a significant milestone in our steadfast commitment to ensuring that justice permeates every aspect of our work, from safeguarding individual rights to upholding justice throughout society,” he stated.

Acknowledging the need for a standardized approach in crafting resolutions, court pleadings and legal correspondence, Andres explained that the Manual will serve as a unified reference to promote consistency, precision, and adherence to legal principles. “Clear and accurate writing is crucial for conveying complex legal ideas. This manual serves not merely as a reference but as an essential guide to maintaining the high standards expected from the Department,” he added.

Andres extended his heartfelt thanks to OIC Regional Prosecutor Louie Doligosa of the Office of the Regional Prosecutor, Region VI, for their unwavering support and dedication to the initiative. He also commended the Technical Working Group behind the Manual and expressed gratitude to GOJUST for their steadfast partnership, underscoring the collective efforts that made this initiative a success.