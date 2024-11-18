Dionne Warwick returns to Manila for 'One Last Time' concert

American R&B legend Dionne Warwick will grace the Philippine stage once again in January 2025 for her "One Last Time" concert.
Wilbros Live announced on Monday, 18 November that the six-time Grammy winner will perform on 24 January, 2025 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
Accompanied by her full five-piece live band, Warwick will serenade fans with timeless hits such as “Walk On By,” “I'll Never Love This Way Again,” “Don't Make Me Over,” and more.
Tickets will go on sale starting 23 November at 12 PM via the TicketNet website and outlets.