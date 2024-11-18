Diallo impresses Tiu, FiberXers

Converge import Cheick Diallo is settling in quite well as they brace for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on 27 November.

FiberXers assistant coach Charles Tiu said the 6-foot-8 former National Basketball Association campaigner hit the ground running an immediately earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.

“Diallo looks good. He fits well with the team,” said Tiu, whose wards will open their midseason campaign against Terrafirma in the opening day at the Philsports Arena.

“He is a good communicator. He is good defensively and a system player.”

Hopes are high on Converge after pushing San Miguel Beer to five games in the quarterfinals of the Governors’ Cup.

The FiberXers will be parading a solid roster with veteran Alex Cabagnot and young guns like Justin Arana, Alec Stockton, Schonny Winston and Jeo Ambohot.

For good measure, they will have former Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Heading as well as Justin Baltazar, who will join them once he wraps up his commitment with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in early December.