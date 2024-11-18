D’Festa brings ‘daebak’ hallyu experience to Phl

Here’s the tea on what you’ll see

The Exhibition: Split into three stages, you’ll start with vibrant, personal portraits with handwritten notes, get emotional with black and white photos, and end with stunning group shots, all Dispatch exclusives.

The Movie: Catch rare, exclusive performance vids from your bias groups, filmed with ultra-futuristic XR tech that’ll leave you ‘shook.’

The Experience: Imagine a 3D LED stage bringing your fave idols to life, complete with a mirror wall for all the ‘selcas’ you need, plus a photo booth to snap with your imaginary BFF idols. Vibes: ultimate fan service!

And for anyone who wants to bring their bias home (or at least some of the feels), there’ll be limited-edition merch up for grabs — think photo books, photo cards, enamel pins and more! Also, check out The Café for K-Pop-themed snacks and cup sleeves to make your IG feed pop.

D’Festa officially opens on 20 December at BGC Immersive (Third Floor, One Bonifacio, Bonifacio High Street) and runs until 19 March 2025. Tickets drop on 15 November at 7 p.m., priced at P1,200 for weekday entry and P1,450 on weekends. Online ticket holders get priority, but there’ll be limited walk-ins depending on availability. Discounts for PWD and seniors apply with valid ID.

Stay tuned for merch teasers, freebies, and ticket giveaway announcements on their socials at @dfesta_ph, or visit dfestaph.com for more deets!