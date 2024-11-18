DepEd ensures learning continuity

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued guidelines to address the onslaught of typhoon "Pepito" and to ensure the learning continuity of affected learners.

Department Memorandum No. 64, series of 2024, signed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara has directed field officials to coordinate with their local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices and immediately report any casualties or displaced teachers and learners.

Schools are also instructed to activate their medical and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management teams, assess classroom and facility safety, and provide necessary interventions for affected individuals.

To monitor the situation, Regional and Schools Division Offices must submit daily Situation Reports by 9 a.m. School Disaster Risk Reduction and Management teams are also required to complete and submit the Rapid Assessment of Damages Report within 72 hours, either through the RADaR application or using the offline template.

To ensure learning continuity, field offices and schools are required to implement Alternative Delivery Modes, utilizing the most appropriate learning methods, including the Dynamic Learning Program.

School officials are tasked with ensuring the availability of learning resources before deploying Alternative Delivery Modes.