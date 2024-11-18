COP 29: Towards building a sustainable future

The Philippines stands at a critical juncture as the world gathers in Baku, Azerbaijan for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29). With the country facing the brunt of climate change impacts, its participation in this global climate summit is not just important, but imperative.

The Philippines, a climate-vulnerable nation, has firsthand experience of the devastating impacts of climate change. In just one month, six typhoons have made landfall in the Philippines, with at least two— "Kristine" and "Pepito" — leaving a trail of devastation across several provinces. Recognizing the urgency of this crisis, the Philippine government has prepared a comprehensive strategy to mitigate climate change and adapt to its inevitable consequences.

One of the key priorities for the Philippines at COP 29 is securing adequate climate finance. This funding is essential to implement ambitious climate action plans, such as building climate-resilient infrastructure, transitioning to renewable energy sources and supporting vulnerable communities. The Philippines, along with other developing countries, has consistently called for increased financial support from developed nations to address the disproportionate impacts of climate change.

The Philippines’ as lead host for the Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) Board is a testament to our commitment in helping drive the financial instruments so that climate-vulnerable nations may recover from the effects of climate change. Developed countries, however, must be compelled to contribute to this climate finance obligation so as to prevent additional strain on developing countries.