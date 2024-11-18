Collazo eyeing Taduran or Jerusalem

Oscar Collazo, the Puerto Rican world minimumweight king regarded as the 105-lb division’s top dog, is on a collision course with either Pedro Taduran or Melvin Jerusalem.

Fresh from annexing the World Boxing Association crown to his World Boxing Organization (WBO) jewels by knocking out the previously undefeated Thammanoon Niyomtrong of Thailand, Collazo immediately made his intentions clear.

“I want to become the first Puerto Rican undisputed champion,” Collazo said following his seventh-round demolition of the iron-chinned Thai.

If Collazo remains firm in his decision, he will have Taduran, the International Boxing Federation ruler, or Jerusalem, the World Boxing Council (WBC) boss, as probable foes when he opens 2025.

Taduran was supposed to meet Chinese knockout artist Zhu Dianxing this weekend in Jeju Island in Korea but the fight was canceled.

Jerusalem, meanwhile, made a mandatory defense of the WBC title last September, outclassing Mexican Luis Castillo.

Collazo, unbeaten in 11 fights with eight knockouts, had won the WBO crown by stopping Jerusalem in May last year in California.

Jerusalem, who rebounded by beating Yudai Shigeoka to win the WBC championship last March in Nagoya, admitted that Collazo “has even improved.”

Even Taduran, who is drooling over a Collazo clash, swears he has to be in tip-top shape in the event they end up colliding.

“Got to train hard because Collazo is a very tough opponent. He punches a lot,” said Taduran, also a lefty like Collazo.

Taduran and Jerusalem are the country’s only reigning world champions.