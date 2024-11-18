Celebrating OFW pride in December

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has declared December the “Month of Overseas Filipinos.”

To mark the occasion, she shared a link directing social media users to a digital drive: wegivetheworldourbest.ph. The link features eight stories of extraordinary Filipinos who have made a significant impact in their host countries — with each story told in under a minute.

These migrant workers embody the true spirit of bayanihan, uplifting communities and spreading world-class hospitality, Mrs. Marcos said.

“December is officially the Month of Overseas Filipinos,” the First Lady wrote on social media. “A time to celebrate and honor the incredible contributions of our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).”

The campaign, “We Give the World Our Best,” was originally launched by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC) led by Filipino filmmaker Paul Soriano. What began as three stories of OFWs has grown to eight, each sharing their tales of hope, dreams and determination.

Among the most notable tales is the one of May Parsons, the first person in the world and the United Kingdom (UK) to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. She was recognized by King Charles III for her contributions to healthcare.

Two teachers in the United States were also featured: Shella and Ramil.

Teacher Shella inspired her students to pursue an interest in rockets, earning her the US Aerospace Teacher of the Year Award.

Ramil won the Big Apple Award, which recognizes teacher excellence in New York City, after he connected with his students through dance. He triumphed over 3,000 other nominees.

In Europe, there’s Dan Johnson, a coffee barista in Rome who serves coffee with love.

Captain Jasmin leads a cargo vessel through Asia, Europe and South America, promoting Filipino talent in life at sea.

In Dubai, Chris, along with 450,000 other Filipinos, was recognized for helping build the metropolis “with the best.”

Nurse Charm, also in the UK, provides warmth and care to the elderly, while Johnna in Hong Kong guides a child and is always there when needed.

These incredible achievements of Filipinos worldwide are celebrated by Mrs. Marcos in line with her husband’s vision of migrant workers as our modern-day heroes.

“To our modern-day heroes, thank you for making us proud and for showing the world the true heart and talent of Filipinos,” the First Lady said.