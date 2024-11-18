CdO fire destroys 220 houses

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — At least 220 houses were razed to the ground and over 2,000 residents were displaced after fire broke out in barangays, Sitio San Lazaro, Lapasan and spilled over to Barangay Puntod late Sunday afternoon, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported on Monday.

The fire which broke out at the residence of Sumampong family after 4 p.m. rapidly spread due to strong winds and gutted houses made of light materials caused panic among the residents who rushed out from their houses to escape being trap inside the 2,000 square meter compound in barangay.

Narrow alley leading to the area has hampered the entry of firetrucks prompting firemen to connect their hoses to the site to combat the fire which spreaded to the coastal barangay of Puntod.

Fire men battled the blaze for three houses after it was declared under control Sunday evening.

BFP reported 200 houses were destroyed in barangay Lapasan while 20 houses were also damaged in Barangay Puntod.

Families affected in Lapasan were evacuated to the barangay covered in La Paz 1 and Santa courte while in Puntod the displaced residents were housed at the classrooms of North City elementary school.

The city Disaster Risk Reduction Management Department has deployed portable toilets in evacuation areas while the social and health workers were deployed to process and provide health and relief assistance to the victims.

The affected residents who stayed overnight in evacuation center were given food and were also processed for further relief assistance and relocation by the city government.