Bugallon solar project gains nat’l significance

The 25-megawatt Bugallon Solar Power Project (BSPP) of Bugallon Green Energy Corp. (BGEC), an affiliate of the Yuchengco Group, has been recognized by the Department of Energy (DOE) as a nationally significant project.

The Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance (CEPNS), awarded to the project on 13 November, underscores its crucial role in strengthening the national grid and advancing the country's renewable energy goals.

The CEPNS also accelerates the permitting process, ensuring faster approvals from other government agencies involved in energy projects.

In addition, BGEC has partnered with Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (CENPELCO), signing the Connection Agreement and Distribution Wheeling Service Agreement on November 15. These agreements will ensure the seamless integration of BSPP into the national grid through CENPELCO’s distribution system.

“We are thrilled to reach these significant milestones for our Bugallon solar project. These bring us several steps closer to ensuring that we deliver our committed power under the Green Energy Auction 2 program,” said BGEC Vice President for Commercial Operations, Maria Victoria M. Olivar.

Located in Brgy. Salomague Sur, Bugallon, Pangasinan, the BSPP will feature 35,000 solar PV modules supplied by Trina Solar, generating 39,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually. It can power over 17,000 homes and reduceapproximately 28,000 metric tons of carbon emissions yearly.

BGEC, one of four renewable energy special-purpose vehicles under Rizal Green Energy Corp., is a joint venture between Taisei Corp. of Japan and PetroGreen Energy Corp., a member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies.