BTS comeback in 2026?

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS’ highly anticipated comeback as a seven-member group, initially expected by 2025, may not happen until the following year as its label, HYBE, hints at a potential delay.

During HYBE’s third-quarter earnings call on 5 November, chief financial officer Lee Kyung-jun discussed BTS’ future activities and their expected impact on revenue, noting that conversations are ongoing with the members about group activities scheduled for 2026.

“We are currently in discussions with the members about activities in 2026,” he said.

Lee added that while a full-group comeback would generate significant revenue, contribution to earnings is expected to be lower than before since other label artists are also driving growth.

Since the release of its anthology album, Proof, in June 2022, BTS has shifted its focus to solo projects, allowing members to engage with fans ahead of their mandatory military enlistment.

BTS’ eldest member, Kim Seok-jin (Jin), was the first to start his military enlistment in December 2022, marking the start of their hiatus.

BigHit Music, an independent label under HYBE, expressed optimism for a full group comeback by 2025, although it acknowledged it was premature to confirm a specific date.

Following Jin’s enlistment, members Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Min Yoon-gi (Suga), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Tae-hyung (V), Park Ji-min (Jimin) and Jeon Jeong-guk (Jungkook) have also begun their mandatory military service, increasing the absence from group activities.

Despite their military duties, BTS members have filled the gap with solo releases and renewed their contracts as a group in September 2023, raising hopes for a future full-group return.

Some fans believe that a potential delay in BTS’ reunion is a logical decision for the band members.

“Well, obviously, they shouldn’t have to work right after their discharge. I hope my boys get enough rest before they can have [the] comeback of the century,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @bizzleavenuez.

“That’s normal. They need some time for rest, for seeing their family, and, of course, later making new music. In 2026, [it] will definitely [be] their year,” X user @MrsHoseokWife added.

As Jin completed his military service in June, the end of BTS’ hiatus began to take shape. Following his discharge, he held a fan meeting and participated as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jin also recently released his first mini-album, HAPPY, on 15 November, and has been promoting it through BTS’ official social media channels. He has also collaborated with J-Hope to promote the track “Running Wild” in a TikTok video.

J-Hope, discharged from the military in October, has reentered the public eye with notable appearances, including throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Korean baseball game and attending the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

RM and V, who enlisted in December 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook, will complete their service on 10 and 11 June 2025, respectively. Suga, currently serving as a social service agent due to a shoulder injury, is expected to finish his duties on 21 June 2025.