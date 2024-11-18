Britain knocks crown off Canada’s head

MALAGA, Spain (AFP) — Great Britain knocked out defending Billie Jean King Cup champions Canada as singles wins for Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter completed a 2-0 victory in Malaga on Sunday.

Former US Open champion Raducanu powered through the first set of the opening rubber against Rebecca Marino and held off the Canadian in the second set to wrap up a 6-0, 7-5 win.

Raducanu saved seven break points as Marino tried to force a third set, eventually earning a break of her own in the 11th game before closing out the match.

“I’m really pleased with how I managed to step up on those big points, big moments,” the 58th-ranked Raducanu said.

“I think I just need to keep reminding myself those clutch situations are where I really kind of thrive and I really enjoy them for the most part.”

World No. 24 Boulter then brushed aside Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-4 to send Britain through to a semifinal against Slovakia.

“I’m really happy with my level today,” said Boulter, who produced another assured display after dropping only three games in her first-round match against Germany.

“I just want to say, firstly, Emma makes it very easy to come out here and swing a 1-0 up, so full credit to her for starting us off well.”

“Really proud of my performance today. I just wanted to come out here and really go at the defending champs.”

Britain will attempt to reach the final for the first time since 1981.

Slovakia, the 2002 champions, overcame Australia 2-0 earlier in the day to make the last four of the competition for the first time in 11 years.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Rebecca Sramkova both won their singles ties as Slovakia backed up their victory over the United States in the first round.

“It’s another big country which we beat, and I’m so proud for the girls, for our team members, for (our) country, because we are a small country,” Slovakia captain Matej Liptak said.

“For us, it really means so much.”

World No. 241 Hruncakova emerged victorious against Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 after over two-and-a-half hours on court to give the central European country the lead over Australia.

Sramkova then needed just over an hour to win 6-1, 6-2 against former world number 32 Ajla Tomljanovic, who injured her knee in the third game of the first set.

“We have nothing to lose. That’s why I think we enjoy it so much. We are doing good, and hopefully we’re going to keep doing that,” Hruncakova said.

On Monday, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will lead Poland as they take on world number four Jasmine Paolini’s Italy in the other semifinal.