‘Boying’ inquiring on Garma’s status

The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with the United States will be tapped by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to obtain further information on the status of former police colonel Royina Garma who was arrested and remains under detention in San Francisco, California since 7 November.

In an interview with reporters, Remulla said Garma is being held in the US on suspicion of money laundering.

“They’re actually after her properties there, her money laundering activities and, of course, human rights violations that are part of the Magnitsky Act,” he said.

The Magnitsky Act of 2016 is a law that allows the US government to ban the entry, freeze the assets, and enforce other sanctions against foreign government officials involved in human rights offenses.

Philippine authorities are investigating Garma for her alleged involvement in the killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

Police Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group and police informant Nelson Mariano accused Garma and National Police Commission official Edilberto Leonardo before the House Quad Committee of ordering the killing of Barayuga over the latter’s alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

However, the supposed reason later turned out to be a disagreement over the PCSO game Perya ng Bayan. Barayuga was gunned down by a motorcycle-riding man as he left the PCSO central office in Mandaluyong City on 30 July 2020.

The Justice chief said he has directed the Bureau of Immigration to formally look into Garma’s case in the US through the MLAT.

Remulla said he has asked immigration officials to handle the formalities and emphasized that the country has the MLAT to work through.