BingoPlus celebrates Miss Universe journey with Chelsea Manalo and global coverage highlights

BingoPlus, the Philippines' premier digital entertainment platform, marked a significant milestone as a key sponsor of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant. With its robust involvement, BingoPlus not only showcased its commitment to supporting global and local talent but also brought the excitement of this prestigious event closer to Filipino audiences, cementing its presence on the world stage.
The Miss Universe pageant, renowned for its global celebration of beauty and inclusivity, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It embraces diverse cultures, backgrounds, and traditions, making it a beloved spectacle in the Philippines, where fans passionately rally behind their representatives.
This year, Chelsea Manalo proudly represented the Philippines at Miss Universe 2024, held in Mexico. BingoPlus extended its full support to Manalo, joining her send-off party on 10 October 2024. During the event, Manalo expressed her heartfelt gratitude for BingoPlus’ sponsorship.
“I would love to thank BingoPlus for the support that they have given me to compete for Miss Universe this time for the 73rd edition. Of course, to my whole supportive team behind these lenses, thank you so much,” said Manalo. “I don’t think there's anything more I would like to ask but the prayers and your loud cheers no matter where you are in this country, in the Philippines or anywhere in this world—universe, rather.”
As the official live-streaming partner for the 73rd Miss Universe Preliminaries and National Costume segments, BingoPlus ensured Filipino fans could witness these pivotal moments via its app and website on 15 November 2024.
Adding to the excitement, BingoPlus hosted a watch party for the preliminaries and costume competition at the Diamond Hotel in Manila. The event brought together media personalities, bloggers, and influencers, with a press conference held afterward. Special guests included Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee and previous Miss Universe candidates, who shared their insights and experiences.
Taking its commitment further, BingoPlus flew to Mexico to provide real-time coverage of the Miss Universe events, including the coronation night. The team also conducted an exclusive backstage interview with the newly crowned Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark. This interview and other highlights were shared on BingoPlus' social media platforms. The Miss Universe Organization even recognized BingoPlus’ contributions, featuring the brand on its social media page.
While Chelsea Manalo didn’t clinch the crown, she achieved the title of Miss Universe Asia, earning admiration for her stellar performance and grace. BingoPlus celebrated her achievement with an appreciation art card posted on its social media accounts, expressing pride in her representation of the Philippines on the global stage.
