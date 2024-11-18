BingoPlus celebrates Miss Universe journey with Chelsea Manalo and global coverage highlights

This year, Chelsea Manalo proudly represented the Philippines at Miss Universe 2024, held in Mexico. BingoPlus extended its full support to Manalo, joining her send-off party on 10 October 2024. During the event, Manalo expressed her heartfelt gratitude for BingoPlus’ sponsorship.

“I would love to thank BingoPlus for the support that they have given me to compete for Miss Universe this time for the 73rd edition. Of course, to my whole supportive team behind these lenses, thank you so much,” said Manalo. “I don’t think there's anything more I would like to ask but the prayers and your loud cheers no matter where you are in this country, in the Philippines or anywhere in this world—universe, rather.”