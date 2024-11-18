Army displays defense capabilities

The Philippine Army highlighted its territorial defense capabilities on Monday, emphasizing how they contribute to the overall military strength and expertise of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the armies’ territorial defense capabilities have been tested alongside the members of the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Navy as part of this year’s 8th reiteration of the AFP’s joint exercise (AJEX) “DAGIT-PA.”

Soldier participants simulated the military’s territorial defense plan called Oplan “Bantay Kalayaan.”

“PA soldiers are trained together with airmen, sailors, and marines from various major services in Joint Military Operations, Counter-Landing Operations and Special Forces Operations,” Dema-ala said.

He noted that the annual AFP-wide military exercise is focused on capability development training to enhance tactics, techniques and procedures across various operations.

“This joint exercise aims to capacitate troops for the implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and enhance the AFP's responsiveness towards territorial defense,” he added.

In participating in the AFP-wide military drills, Dema-ala said the Philippine Army continues to make significant progress in fulfilling its mandate as a professional, capable, and responsive force provider for the AFP.

The Philippine Army is the oldest and largest branch of the AFP. It has 11 divisions and special units deployed across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

This major service of the AFP is responsible for defending the country through land combat and operations.