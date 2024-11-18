Araneta City kicks off the holidays with Christmas tree lighting

The Christmas spirit can now be felt at Araneta City after marking the start of the holiday season with the lighting of its Christmas tree at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Forty-three years since the inaugural festivity, the commercial mixed-use urban development dubbed as the “City of Firsts” continues to bring good cheer with the theme “A Christmas Bliss: Making New Memories” and colorful lights through out the area and performances by various celebrities.

Leading the lighting of the giant Christmas tree were Veana Araneta Fores, director for Special Projects of Uniprom Inc. representing the Araneta group; chief operating officer Irene Jose; and fifth-generation Araneta children. With them as well were TV host Vice Ganda, SB19 vocalist Josh Cullen and Binibining Pilipinas queens Myrna Esguerra, Christal Jean de la Cruz, Trisha Martinez and Chelsea Fernandez.