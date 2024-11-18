America commits $1M typhoon aid

The United States has committed $1 million in humanitarian aid to the typhoon-hit areas in the Philippines.

The pledge was made by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III during his courtesy call on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Monday.

“Mr. President, I have authorized US troops to help Philippine forces provide lifesaving aid to the Filipino people. And the US has also secured another million dollars in urgent humanitarian aid,” Austin told Marcos.

Austin noted that the US assistance will enhance the work of the United States Agency for International Development and the World Food Program.

“That’s in addition to the nearly 100,000 pounds of supplies that we delivered after typhoon Julian,” he said.

In receiving the US defense official, Marcos cited the importance of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in the humanitarian and disaster response (HADR) capabilities of the government.

“We have been hit by six typhoons in less than four weeks. We were able to do a better job than we would have done otherwise because of the EDCA sites, where we conducted many of our HADR missions to the benefit of those who had been isolated,” Marcos told Austin.

The President also emphasized the significance of the EDCA facilities in prepositioning relief goods, personnel and equipment, as well as in rescue operations.

In response, Austin said the US was pleased to have contributed to the Philippines’ HADR efforts.