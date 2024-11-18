All CAAP airports are operational

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported yesterday that typhoon “Pepito” had landfall in the province of Aurora on Sunday afternoon at around 1 p.m., causing the power and internet disruption in the area.

In a report from Baler airport, it said there was minor damage to the temporary guard post at the main gate, flashing of the PTB roof and gutter of the pump building, and minor damage to the ceiling.

Cloudy conditions and a slight wind were recorded at Jomalig Airport. The navigational aid was operational but due to yesterday’s intense rain, the Macadam Runway is damp and soft, but still, no damage has been recorded.

Although the Marinduque Airport stated that typhoon “Pepito” had no impact on their region, they still restored the wind direction indications and distance-to-go markers that had been moved.

However, all of the airports in Area Center 3, including those in Lubang, Sangley, Alabat, Pinamalayan and Calapan, remain operational and experiencing good weather.

Despite that the Laoag International Airport (LIA) experienced gloomy weather, CebPac 5J 404/405 MNO-LAO-MNLl, the first flight of the day, CEB flights 5J 404/405 MNL-LAO-MNL, arrived and departed on time, and no reported damages as well.

The provincial government has ordered a suspension of operations at Lingayen Airport. The apron/ramp is completely flooded as a result of moderate winds and light rain, but no damage has been reported.

No damage has also been reported at San Fernando, Baguio and Vigan Airport, but still moderate winds and intermittent rain are still experiencing in the area. VFR operations are also suspended.

The Rosales Airport is now experiencing good weather conditions, and no damage to facilities occurred.

All of the CAAP-operated airports are presently operational despite the weather.

Furthermore, in order to begin the restoration process as soon as possible, Area Center V engineers will conduct an evaluation of the damage to the airports affected by typhoon “Pepito.”

Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, CAAP director general, commended the volunteers and area managers for their unwavering commitment, particularly during this period of unprecedented repeated disasters in the country. Despite the dangers and difficulties they encounter in maintaining the airport’s condition, the CAAP chief also recognized their hard work.