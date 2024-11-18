Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot passes away

Aegis band vocalist Mercy Sunot has passed away after battling with cancer, the band confirmed on Monday.
The 48-year-old singer recently shared a TikTok video from her hospital bed struggling with breathing complications following lung surgery.
"Tapos na 'yung surgery ko sa lungs. Pero biglang nahirapan akong huminga. So dinala ako sa ICU. Tapos ngayon, may inflammation 'yung lungs ko so ginagawan na nila ng paraan... Steroids ang pinainom sa akin ng doctor para sa inflammation," she said in her video.
(I have just finished my lung surgery, but I suddenly had difficulties breathing. So I was brought to the ICU. Now, I have inflammation in my lungs, so they're doing something. I was given steroids to help with the inflammation.)
Before ending the video, Sunot asked her fans to include her in their prayers, hoping her suffering would end.
As a rock band, Aegis is known for its classic hits "Halik," "Sinta," and "Luha."
Her powerful voice and music will be deeply missed by fans and the whole community of Filipino music.