3 firms list up into ecozones

Three new enterprises have been added as locators in the country’s economic zones in a day, according to the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

PEZA said the registration of Tsuneishi Green Energy Philippines Inc.; Wenshan Electronics Philippines Corp., and Tractebel Red Inc., was signed last 14 November 2024 by PEZA director general Tereso Panga, a milestone on PEZA’s marching order to attract investments that foster sustainable energy, advanced manufacturing, and IT services in the country.

Tsuneishi Green Energy is said to contribute to renewable energy development.

Through a roof-mounted solar equipment at West Cebu Industrial Park in the municipality of Balamban, the company aims to generate clean, sustainable power for the industrial zone, advancing the region’s green energy goals.

“This initiative supports PEZA’s commitment to green practices across ecozones. By backing renewable energy projects like Tsuneishi’s solar facility, PEZA is advancing clean energy solutions, reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainability, in line with its strategy to foster a green economy and attract eco-friendly investments,” the PEZA statement on Monday said.

Wenshan, as an export enterprise, will manufacture high-tech chip power inductors at the Light Industry and Science Park II in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Further strengthening

The investment strengthens the competitive position in electronics manufacturing, enhancing its capacity to support high-value production for the global market.

“With Tesla’s recent entry into the Philippines, Wenshan’s local production of chip power inductors arrive at a crucial moment, positioning the country as a key player in the EV and tech supply chain.

This synergy boosts industry collaboration and attracts further foreign investments, advancing the Philippines’ role in sustainable tech innovation,” it said.

Tractebel Red, an information technology (IT) ecozone, is poised to deliver export knowledge and computer-enabled services from its base in Enterprise Center, Makati City.

The investment promotes the Philippines as a hub for IT and tech-enabled services, contributing to job creation and innovation in the tech sector.