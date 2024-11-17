Youth empowered through sports

It is a proven fact that engaging in sports results in better health and an improved lifestyle. As Chairperson of the three Senate Committees on Health, Youth, and Sports, I see the intertwining impact of the three to enhance physical well-being while also promoting values such as discipline, sportsmanship and teamwork; and also to help divert attention from negative activities, such as drugs and criminality, towards a better future for the youth by molding them into responsible and productive citizens.

I have always believed that investing in sports is more than just about creating champions in the arena. It is also about creating an environment conducive to the growth and development of our future sports heroes and leaders who may serve as role models for the next generation.

During the two consecutive long nights of the Senate budget deliberations on 12 and 13 November, we defended the budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) as their main sponsor in my role as vice chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee.

We pushed for a significant increase in the PSC’s budget for the fiscal year 2025, which will serve for the enhancement of the rehabilitation and upgrading of sports facilities, services for athletes and coaches, and the conduct of grassroots competitions such as the Philippine National Games (PNG) which we aim to also institutionalize through a bill we recently principally sponsored and authored, among other priorities.

For GAB, we appealed to the agency to ensure that the integrity of the conduct of games they are tasked to regulate are upheld especially in professional sports, leaving no room for game-fixing and not tolerating unprofessional behavior of athletes who serve as role models for the youth.

Previously, we played a key role in creating various programs in sports, such as the National Academy of Sports (NAS), which we authored and co-sponsored. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes.

In the past years, we have also advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success.

We also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

We continue to urge the government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. Get into sports, and stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit!

On 14 November, we went to Tarlac City to conduct a feeding program at the Tarlac Provincial Hospital and provided aid to hospital staff. We also aided a total of 1,667 beneficiaries who received financial support through our partnership with Tarlac Governor Susan Yap.

On 15 November, we aided 1,600 indigents in Angeles City, Pampanga, who received financial support through our efforts with Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. and Vice Mayor Maria Vicente Vega, we also conducted a feeding program at Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center and provided aid to hospital staff.

On 16 November, in Cagayan de Oro City, we visited Northern Mindanao Medical Center to check on the operations of the Malasakit Center and initiated a feeding program as well as providing aid to hospital staff.

After which we personally assisted 116 fire victims. They also received emergency housing assistance from NHA for materials to rebuild their homes. On the same day, we joined the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Barangay Kauswagan in the city.

Meanwhile, our Malasakit Team extended support to various Filipinos nationwide as they immediately aided 13 fire victims in Cebu City; 91 in Tondo, Manila; 42 in Parañaque City; 134 in Pasay City; 28 in Cagayan de Oro City; and 14 in Ormoc City, Leyte.

In coordination with the National Housing Authority, we also assisted 17 fire victims in Gingoog City who received additional aid from the NHA to procure materials to rebuild their homes.

In addition to that, 63 typhoon victims from Sta. Maria, Bulacan were given assistance to recover. They also received housing assistance from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Furthermore, we aided 270 impoverished residents in Dapa, Siargao Island with Kap Susana Chua; 156 in Padre Garcia, Batangas with Board Member Melvin Vidal; and 300 in Carcar City, Cebu with Brgy. Perrelos Kap Schubert Veloso.

We also supported 207 displaced workers in Pototan, Iloilo with Mayor Adi Lazaro and 59 in Iligan City with Councilor Marlene Young. They also received temporary employment from the government.

We supported 114 scholars from various universities in Batangas, 212 in Bulacan and 95 in Laguna.

Last week our Malasakit Team also supported various events such as Sportsfests in Mindanao State University in General Santos City, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, and Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University, as well as the SK Basketball and Volleyball League in Pangasinan with SK Chair Irra Parazo. We also attended the turnover of a Medical Transport Vehicle for Bagac, Bataan and the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Aloran, Misamis Occidental.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I urge everyone to give their utmost support to our youth, including aspiring athletes, who will be the future leaders and hope of our country. May they be given the opportunity to serve their fellow Filipinos as well. Let us do what we can to help bring honor to our country and provide help to Filipinos in need. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.