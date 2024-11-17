Why do climate action and adaptation matter to Filipinos?

In a span of just one month, a series of storms has battered the country. It began with severe tropical storm “Kristine” on 21 October, which brought heavy rainfall to the Bicol Region. After “Kristine’s” exit, super typhoon “Leon” followed the next day. “Kristine” and “Leon” caused the deaths of at least 150 people. By 7 November, typhoon “Marce” entered the scene, followed by typhoon “Nika” on 11 November, and three days later by “Ofel,” which intensified rapidly into a super typhoon before hitting Cagayan. Adding to the devastation, typhoon “Pepito” also hit Samar and some parts of Luzon last weekend.

As of this writing, these six typhoons have left more than 240,000 homes damaged or destroyed and forced nearly 700,000 people into temporary shelters. Meanwhile, the United Nations’ Humanitarian Country Team in the Philippines estimated that $32.9 million is needed to deliver “critical lifesaving and protection efforts” to vulnerable groups over the next three months.

The Japan Meteorological Agency noted that it was the first time that four storms churned simultaneously in the Western Pacific Ocean since records began in 1951.

We cannot afford to sit idly by as climate impacts intensify. The more we delay action, the deeper the losses and damages become, not only in economic terms but in lives, livelihoods and futures.

The Philippines’ participation in international climate negotiations such as the United Nations’ Conference of the Parties reflects our role in global climate governance. We actively advocate for climate justice and call on developed countries to fulfill their financial and technical commitments to vulnerable nations. This global context is crucial because, while the Philippines contributes less than 1 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, we suffer disproportionately from climate change.

International cooperation is vital, but the real change begins at the local action, particularly the adaptation measures implemented in the barangays that build resilience and protect lives.

Adaptation involves developing strategies and actions that reduce vulnerability to climate hazards and increase resilience. This means designing infrastructure that can withstand stronger typhoons, securing water supplies in drought-prone areas, and protecting coastal communities from rising sea levels.

The National Adaptation Plan, as well as the Local Climate Change Action Plans, have become critical tools to guide local governments on climate risk assessments, adaptation measures, and sustainable solutions. These plans empower local governments to integrate climate risks into their development programs, and ensure that public infrastructure and services can withstand future hazards.

A focus on adaptation also strengthens agriculture, fisheries, and other sectors where livelihoods depend on natural resources. Climate-resilient crops, sustainable farming practices, and enhanced fisheries management are some solutions already being rolled out in vulnerable areas. The People’s Survival Fund, established by law, helps finance these adaptation projects across the country to address specific local vulnerabilities.

The government alone cannot achieve resilience for the entire country. Climate action requires participation from all sectors, including civil society, business sector, and, more importantly, individuals. Through sustainable practices, renewable energy promotion, and conservation efforts, Filipinos can contribute to reduce the overall climate risk. But of course, the government’s role remains critical in setting the direction for adaptation initiatives.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed this commitment during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction.

“From communities that rebuilt after typhoon ‘Haiyan’ to cities that fortified their infrastructure after earthquakes, to grassroots organizations that equipped citizens with life-saving skills — we are surrounded by many good examples of what is attainable when we act with foresight, determination and purpose.”

This administration ensures that climate action is closely aligned with development goals, and that the progress we pursue is equitable and leaves no Filipino behind.

Starting tomorrow, 19 November, until 25 November, the Philippines will observe the Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week, pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 1667, s. 2008. This observance underscores the importance of raising public awareness about climate risks and the need for urgent collective action. It also reinforces the country’s commitment to build climate-resilient communities. The Climate Change Commission (CCC) will lead the week’s activities, promoting discussions on how climate adaptation and mitigation efforts can be accelerated across sectors.

The need for climate action and adaptation goes beyond public awareness and policies. It is a moral obligation to protect the Filipino people, especially the most vulnerable. The CCC’s initiatives, from policy formulation to capacity-building, aim to safeguard the future of the Philippines by ensuring that every Filipino has a fighting chance against climate change.

Filipinos deserve a future where they can thrive in a resilient and sustainable community. This future will only be possible through collective climate action and strong, community-driven adaptation efforts. The time to act is now – failure to act is a high-stakes, costly risk we cannot afford. By strengthening our climate response, we not only protect our present and but also secure the future of generations to come. Through shared responsibility, we can create a safer, more sustainable nation for all.