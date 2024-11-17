Two suspected drug syndicate members arrested, shabu worth P5.4-M seized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Two suspected members of a local drug syndicate were arrested following a shootout with police in Meycauayan City early Sunday morning, November 17, 2024, according to reports from the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

Authorities reportedly seized approximately 800 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P5,440,000, and an automatic 9mm rifle (Uzi) with ammunition and magazines.

Based on the report submittrd by the Meycauayan City Police Station, operatives from the Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) were conducting surveillance on suspects identified only as "Dan" and "Analyn" in Barangay Pandayan. During the operation, "Dan" allegedly opened fire on the officers. A gun battle ensued, resulting in the arrest of both suspects.

Both "Dan" and "Analyn" sustained gunshot wounds. PCPT Jocel Calvario, Chief of the Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit, also suffered a leg injury during the encounter.

All injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital. The Provincial Forensic Unit processed the crime scene.

PBGen Redrico A. Maranan, Regional Director of PRO3, commended the Meycauayan City Police Station and its SDEU for their successful anti-drug operation.

He emphasized that the campaign against illegal drugs aims to restore peace and security within communities and bring justice to victims.

The investigation is ongoing.