To the ‘bath mobile’

In Barangay 12, Caloocan City, residents gathered for a literal “fresh start” as Maynilad Water Services Inc. launched its “WASH Up” program, offering not just clean water but renewed hope for the community.

Highlighting the recent public service drive was the Maynilad Mobile Shower, a first for many like 10-year-old Alyssa Santos.

“We don’t usually get to take a shower with lots of water like this,” she said.

The program went beyond personal hygiene as the water company also provided over 400 residents with free medical checkups, hygiene education and hygiene kits.

For families like Alyssa’s, who struggle to make a day’s income, the event was a needed relief.

“We always prioritize food and other expenses, so we’ve made it a habit to scrimp on soap and other hygiene items,” said Alyssa’s mother, Marites. “Today, we received everything we needed for free. It’s a big help.”

The initiative, supported by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, is part of a broader effort to promote health and dignity in underserved communities.

Maynilad’s initiative leaves residents with a simple but powerful realization: Access to clean water and proper hygiene can turn little gestures to meaningful steps toward a healthier, more hopeful community.