Thoughts to Live by, 17 November

1. 1st Reading, Dn. 12:1-3 — While Daniel’s reference is Israel, vv. 1-3 can be applied to all humanity. The prophet speaks of unsurpassed distress that would befall Israel. The great prince, the Archangel Michael, the guardian of Israel, will protect the people. Everyone written in the “the book” shall escape the great tribulation

(v. 1). The “book” is the heavenly book of truth which future events are already recorded (see Dn. 7:10; 12:1). Daniel then speaks of the resurrection and of the final judgment at the end of time. Some of those who die (“sleep in the dust of the earth) “shall awake to everlasting life; others to reproach and everlasting disgrace” (v. 2). “Those with insight shall shine brightly like the splendor of the firmament, and those who lead the many to justice shall be like the stars forever,” like the angels (v. 3).

2. Resp. Ps. 16:5, 8, 9-10, 11 — “Lord, my allotted portion and my cup, you have made my destiny secure” (v. 5). “With the Lord at my right hand, I shall never be shaken.” Therefore, “my heart and soul rejoice.” For you will not abandon my soul to become corrupt in Sheol (the place of the dead). “You will show me the path to life and abounding joy in your presence… forever” (vv. 8-11).

3. 2nd Reading, Heb. 10:11-14, 18 — Contrast between the levitical priesthood and Jesus. The levitical priest frequently offers sacrifices that do not take away sin. In contrast, Jesus “offered one sacrifice for sins” (v. 12) and has made “perfect forever those who are being consecrated” (v. 14). And “now he waits until his enemies are made his footstool” (v. 13).

4. Gospel, Mk. 13:24-32 — The Coming of the Son of Man. Sitting in Mt. Olives near the temple area, Jesus describes to his disciples the great tribulations that will befall the world (vv. 1-23). “In those days after the tribulations, the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will be falling from the sky, and the powers in the heavens will be shaken” (vv. 24-25). “And then they will see the Son of Man coming in the clouds with great power and glory, and then he will send out the angels and gather his elect from the four winds, from the end of the earth to the end of the sky” (vv. 26- 27). Before the Sanhedrin, when the high priest asked Jesus, “Are you the Messiah, the son of the Blessed One?” Jesus used the very same words as in Dn. 1: 26, “I am, and you will see the Son of Man seated at the right hand of the Power and coming with the clouds of heaven” (Mk. 14:61-62). Clouds indicate the presence of God ( see Ex. 34:5; Lv. 16:2; Nm. 11:25) Thus, in his role of Son of Man, Jesus is a heavenly being who will come in power and glory.

5. Jesus continues. When the branch of the fig tree becomes tender and sprouts leaves, you know that summer is near. “In the same way, when you see these things happening, know that he is near, at the gates” (v. 29). “But of that day or hour, no one knows, neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father” (v.32). So, we must “Be watchful! Be alert!” (v. 33).

6. The Lord has made our destiny secure (Ps. 16:1). We will rise from the dead (Dn. 12: 1-3). This is the promise of his own resurrection, by which he has taken away our sins and perfected us (Heb. 10:12-13). As the Son of Man he will come with power and glory to judge the living and the dead (Mk. 13:26-27). With vigilance we wait daily for his coming with deeds of love and service.

7. Prayer — Almighty ever-living God, your word in Scriptures tells us that only you know the coming of Jesus, the Son of Man, to be our Judge. Grant, most compassionate Lord, that we may be watchful and alert; and that we may prepare ourselves daily with deeds of loving service to others. May the Archangel Michael be our Guardian and Protector against evil. This we ask, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!