THE NEW GUY: GAB chief draws inspiration from Greek mythology

Lawyer Francisco Rivera loves reading so much that his recent conversation with a visitor for a sit-down interview revolved around one mythical figure in literature.

They likewise spent an hour talking about his job at the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and a little about himself.

“Read about Sisyphus?”

The guy across nodded but it was clear he wasn’t as hardcore as the subject of his interview, who wound up explaining the various interpretations of the Corinth king who was made to roll a rock up a hill only for it to roll to the bottom each time.

It was an eternal punishment and Sisyphus later came to the realization that he had found it enjoyable to do the very same thing all over and over again.

“That can describe our existence. Ultimately, the question would be: Is life worth living?”

While the conversation between the journalist and lawyer began to descend into topics that are often disputed and hard-to-explain, the topic had to shift to what was on the agenda.

And the two didn’t mind taking a detour to discuss what keeps the GAB buzzing lately.

Rivera assumed office on 10 June this year and it was a surprise that the GAB job was his first government position.

He admitted that he didn’t apply for the job as GAB chairman but after submitting his profile to Malacañang, he got a call-up to head the agency.

“Actually, I have a namesake and he’s also a lawyer so when somebody told me that I was being given a job, I was surprised. I thought it wasn’t me,” Rivera, a native of Agusan province, said.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law in 1994, Rivera came into the GAB with sterling credentials.

He was a partner at a law office and later co-headed the litigation department of Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile for a considerable time.

Though busy with his work at the GAB as he reports to the office along Paseo de Roxas daily, Rivera still finds the time to take a breather from all the tension and workload.

“There are still a lot of things that I have to attend to (here at the GAB). This job requires your full time and attention.”

During Saturdays, he attends Mass with his wife, who is a doctor.

And during Sundays, he drives himself to the golf course, his other pride and joy, to ease the tension and get rid of all the toxicity that may have accumulated throughout the previous week.

“I play at Eastridge (in Antipolo).”

With his finances also in order, Rivera insists living modestly is the thing to do as he recalled a conversation with a friend from a posh village.

“He told me about some of the difficulties of living there and I just smiled because from where I live, just outside our village, you can get a haircut for a fraction of what he has to pay in his place.”

“And when you send your household help to buy things, they have to be driven (to the market or grocery). Unlike here, it is a lot easier to get things done.”

While there is that temptation to go the extra mile in spending, Rivera doesn’t seem to like the idea of keeping up with the Jones’.

“There’s not a lot of things that I could desire. I am happy.”

In fact, he shares a popular mantra among heads of families.

“I have a good family life. A happy wife, (is a) happy life,” he said with a wide grin, stressing that it is his wife who calls the shots at home.

But over at the GAB, Rivera is the one who goes through everything from licensing applications for horserace betting, game-fixing, misbehaving basketball players and a wayward boxing star, whose legendary career is on the line.

“Lately, we’ve been quite busy working on controversial issues,” he said.

Case in point is Philippine Basketball Association player John Amores, who figured in a shooting incident in his native Laguna a few months ago.

A decision on his case will be out very soon, according to Rivera.

Likewise, the GAB is dealing with Johnriel Casimero, the three-division boxing champion who was slapped a one-year suspension by the Japan Boxing Commission for coming in overweight in his fight last October in Yokohama, Japan.

“He came over here and explained his side. We are also coming out with a decision on him soon.”

In the meantime, Rivera is getting ready to make his first trip overseas to represent the country in the World Boxing Council convention that is going to be held next month in Hamburg, Germany.

It is not a reward for doing his job well the last five months but an opportunity for him to continue the Philippines’ perennially warm relations with the Mexico-based governing body.

And with a well-read fellow and litigator heading the party from the Philippines to Germany, the country is in good hands.

No, not just good. Make that very. Very good hands.