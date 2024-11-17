The future is waste-free, SM PRIME leads the way

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), the largest mall developer and operator in the Philippines, is paving the way towards a waste-free future by incorporating sustainable practices and innovative solutions in its operations, from construction and energy efficiency to waste management and stakeholder engagement.
This is best exemplified by the inclusion of environmental sustainability, climate resilience, and prosperity for all in its core sustainability strategy, a commitment reflected in its 2023 Integrated Report themed “Towards a Sustainable Future.”
Aligning with national goals and global standards
Founded on this sustainability goal, SM Prime is dedicated to improving its waste management efforts, aligning its processes and systems to national objectives and standards of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), primarily grounded on Republic Act No. 9003 (Ecological Waste Management Act of 2000) and Republic Act No.11898 (Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law of 2022). In the first year of the EPR Law implementation, the SM group was immediately able to complete the submission of its compliance documents.
Better waste management aligns with the company’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 through a science-based approach, as guided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and prepared in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF-Philippines).
Turning waste into resources: A multi-faceted approach
SM Prime’s vision for a waste-free future encompasses overall waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. The company’s Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable (RDC) segregation scheme, implemented across all SM properties, empowers employees, tenants, and mallgoers to actively participate in responsible waste management. This campaign is the latest in a long list of waste reduction initiatives, including the pioneering Trash to Cash recycling market, Plastic Waste Collection, and Electronic Waste Collection programs in SM Supermalls. These programs are multi-sectoral partnerships with a singular mission. The diversion of the collected waste is underway, highlighted by the SM joint venture with GUUN for waste-to-fuel technology.
In addition, the Hapag Movement, a food rescue initiative under The Good Guys Go Green Program of SM Development Corporation (SMDC), in partnership with Globe Telecom and Scholars of Sustenance, prevents food waste by collecting good quality surplus that could otherwise end up in landfills. The initiative, which was started by SMDC employees during a food donation drive in August, rescued 798 kilograms of food, serving 3,351 meals to beneficiaries in Pasay City and reducing 2,019 kg of C02 equivalent. On September 24, residents of Trees Residences came together for a food rescue operation intended to provide supplemental feeding to nearby communities. The program will be replicated in other SMDC communities and will run until 2025.
SM Prime’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond waste management. SM Hotels and Convention Centers (SMHCC) champion sustainable dining practices through initiatives like the “Plate for the Planet” program, which promotes food waste reduction and composting. Through this program, the company actively engages its stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers, and local communities, in its sustainability journey.
The record-breaking participation of SM Prime in the International Coastal Cleanup exemplifies its dedication to environmental action. The company’s comprehensive waste management programs align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 12: Responsible Production and Consumption. By minimizing its environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices, SM Prime is creating a blueprint for a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.
“Our commitment to a waste-free future starts at the design stage. We’re constantly exploring innovative materials and construction methods that minimize waste, reduce our carbon footprint, and promote a circular economy.”
“SM Malls are more than just shopping centers, they are community hubs. By integrating sustainability in our internal programs and customer-facing initiatives, we’re creating a healthier and more eco-conscious environment for our shoppers, tenants, and employees.”