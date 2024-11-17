SUBSCRIBE NOW
The future is waste-free, SM PRIME leads the way

SM Group and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) officials, along with mall tenants and students, join forces for a waste-free future and promote responsible waste management.
SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), the largest mall developer and operator in the Philippines, is paving the way towards a waste-free future by incorporating sustainable practices and innovative solutions in its operations, from construction and energy efficiency to waste management and stakeholder engagement.

This is best exemplified by the inclusion of environmental sustainability, climate resilience, and prosperity for all in its core sustainability strategy, a commitment reflected in its 2023 Integrated Report themed “Towards a Sustainable Future.”

SM Prime’s SM Waste-Free Future campaign promotes responsible waste segregation through its easy-to-follow Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable (RDC) labeling system.
Aligning with national goals and global standards

Founded on this sustainability goal, SM Prime is dedicated to improving its waste management efforts, aligning its processes and systems to national objectives and standards of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), primarily grounded on Republic Act No. 9003 (Ecological Waste Management Act of 2000) and Republic Act No.11898 (Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law of 2022). In the first year of the EPR Law implementation, the SM group was immediately able to complete the submission of its compliance documents.

Better waste management aligns with the company’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 through a science-based approach, as guided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and prepared in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF-Philippines).

Trash to Cash is a recycling market held every first Friday and Saturday of the month to promote waste segregation and recycling from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Launched in 2021, the SM Electronic Waste Collection Program promotes responsible e-waste disposal, household decluttering, and conscious consumerism among tenants and customers.
Turning waste into resources: A multi-faceted approach

SM Prime’s vision for a waste-free future encompasses overall waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. The company’s Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable (RDC) segregation scheme, implemented across all SM properties, empowers employees, tenants, and mallgoers to actively participate in responsible waste management. This campaign is the latest in a long list of waste reduction initiatives, including the pioneering Trash to Cash recycling market, Plastic Waste Collection, and Electronic Waste Collection programs in SM Supermalls. These programs are multi-sectoral partnerships with a singular mission. The diversion of the collected waste is underway, highlighted by the SM joint venture with GUUN for waste-to-fuel technology.

The Hapag Movement, a food rescue initiative under SM Development Corporation (SMDC)’s The Good Guys Go Green Program, collects surplus food to prevent waste, serving 3,351 meals and reducing 2,019 kg of CO2 equivalent, with plans to expand until 2025.
In addition, the Hapag Movement, a food rescue initiative under The Good Guys Go Green Program of SM Development Corporation (SMDC), in partnership with Globe Telecom and Scholars of Sustenance, prevents food waste by collecting good quality surplus that could otherwise end up in landfills. The initiative, which was started by SMDC employees during a food donation drive in August, rescued 798 kilograms of food, serving 3,351 meals to beneficiaries in Pasay City and reducing 2,019 kg of C02 equivalent. On September 24, residents of Trees Residences came together for a food rescue operation intended to provide supplemental feeding to nearby communities. The program will be replicated in other SMDC communities and will run until 2025.

SM Hotels and Convention Centers champion sustainable dining practices by transforming food waste into resources for vegetable gardens and partner farmers, which are then utilized in hotel operations.
SM Prime’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond waste management. SM Hotels and Convention Centers (SMHCC) champion sustainable dining practices through initiatives like the “Plate for the Planet” program, which promotes food waste reduction and composting. Through this program, the company actively engages its stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers, and local communities, in its sustainability journey.

Over 23,000 volunteers collected 135,000 kilograms of trash across 15 cleanup sites during the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup.
The record-breaking participation of SM Prime in the International Coastal Cleanup exemplifies its dedication to environmental action. The company’s comprehensive waste management programs align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 12: Responsible Production and Consumption. By minimizing its environmental footprint and promoting sustainable practices, SM Prime is creating a blueprint for a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Hans Sy, Jr. SM Engineering and Design Development President and Sustainability Champion
“Our commitment to a waste-free future starts at the design stage. We’re constantly exploring innovative materials and construction methods that minimize waste, reduce our carbon footprint, and promote a circular economy.”

Steven Tan SM Supermalls’ President
“SM Malls are more than just shopping centers, they are community hubs. By integrating sustainability in our internal programs and customer-facing initiatives, we’re creating a healthier and more eco-conscious environment for our shoppers, tenants, and employees.”

