Sydney Sweeney says Hollywood woman empowerment 'not happening'

In a 13 November interview with Vanity Fair, rising Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney criticized established women in the film industry for "trying to bash and discredit" younger female talent. She lamented that the oft-cited notion of "women empowering other women" in Hollywood felt insincere, calling it "fake," and claimed that many female insiders were instead undermining up-and-comers behind their backs.

Sweeney's remarks likely reference an incident reported by Vanity Fair in April, where veteran producer Carol Baum criticized Sweeney's looks and acting talent while belittling her self-produced and highly successful romantic comedy Anyone But You, calling it "unwatchable."

Sweeney’s comments echo those of other leading actresses who have spoken about the challenges women face in the industry.

In 2022, Jennifer Lawrence claimed that women were rarely cast as action stars before her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. Though she later clarified her comments after backlash for overlooking Tinseltown's storied history of female action stars, including Linda Hamilton in the Terminator series, Lawrence emphasized how empowering it felt to lead such a major franchise.