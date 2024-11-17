Speed skater Groseclose pockets bronze

Speed skater Peter Groseclose made history as he bagged the Philippines’ first bronze medal in the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior World Cup 2 in Bormio, Italy over the weekend.

Groseclose, 17, finished third in the men’s 500-meter race to bring home a medal in an international speed skating event of any division.

Philippine Skating Union president Nikki Cheng told DAILY TRIBUNE was proud to see the Filipino-American speed skater make history.

“We’re happy because this is the first ISU World Cup event where the Philippines finished with a medal,” Cheng said.

“It was something we were really fighting for and somehow expecting because of his fifth-place finish in the Winter Youth Olympic Games,” Cheng said.

“We really pushed the parents for him to participate in another Junior World Cup for this season. Peter has been preparing for the world tour events because next year is an Olympic Qualifying event.”

“But we were pushing for him to participate in the Junior World Cup because we feel he can medal in the tournament.”

Cheng said while Groseclose is gearing up for various Olympic qualifiers next year, she said the federation wants him to also join junior division tournaments as well.

“As long as he can compete in the junior events, we want to push Peter into competing in both age categories,” Cheng said.

“We do see him inspiring the youth along with Hans Buemio, our homegrown talent. He also made the time for the Junior World Championships so we expect them both in March.”