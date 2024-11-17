Sowing the ‘Seeds of Hope’

Traditional tree lighting parties and gatherings usually mark the holiday season. For hospitality company Ascott Limited Philippines (ALP), however, it welcomed festive December by planting hundreds of trees in Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod and Quezon Cities in a green drive it dubbed “Seeds of Hope.”

ALP’s Citadines Cebu City and lyf Cebu City became one of the first contributors to CarbonPH, an ambitious project to plant 10 million trees in the 29,000-hectare Central Cebu Protected Landscape, when partners, workers and guests of the two ALP serviced residences planted 50 trees at the Buhisan Dam on 8 November. The dam is more than just a water reservoir; the surrounding land is a watershed that naturally assists with flood prevention.

“Planting trees here helps combat deforestation and climate change, ensuring a healthier ecosystem for future generations while bringing together like-minded individuals in the hotel’s circle to celebrate the season of giving,” ALP said in a statement.

Volunteers in Citadines Amigo Iloilo visited one of the sub-watersheds of the Jalaur River, which is Panay Island’s second-longest river at 123 kilometers long last 13 November. They planted 200 saplings in Barangay Panuran that will one day join the groves that aid in the stability and natural flow of the waterways.

Also on 13 November, volunteers from Citadines Bacolod City (CBC) planted 100 saplings in Barangay Felisa’s landfills. Food waste from CBC’s five restaurants were converted into organic fertilizer by Bioflyt and applied to the newly planted trees.

Meanwhile, 60 ALP guests, partners and colleagues served as volunteers for the tree planting in the former dumpsite in Payatas, Quezon City. Partner Rural Rising provided the 85 saplings of palo maria, bignay, Palawan Cherry, talisay, narra and molave.

Through Seeds of Hope, more 200 volunteers from ALP’s valued partners, collaborators and guests who supported the endeavor, the four greening sites can expect tangible improvement and growth over the years.