Singson assures riders: ‘I’m here for you’

Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson, a rider himself, has gained recognition for his strong advocacy for the welfare of motorcycle riders and road safety in the Philippines.

On Sunday, Singson attended a gathering of motorcycle riders from across the nation at the Iloilo Convention Centre to honor the victims of road traffic accidents. The event, organized by the Motorcycle Philippines Federation (MPF), focused on the rising number of road traffic accidents involving motorcycle riders.

Arturo Sta. Cruz, MPF's administrative director, described the event as both a memorial for those lost and a platform to recognize efforts aimed at enhancing road safety.

In his opening remarks, Sta. Cruz affectionately referred to Singson as "the ninong (godfather) of riders," underscoring his significant role in supporting the motorcycle community.

“Everything we needed, Manong Chavit provided it for us. One call away, he gets it done,” Sta. Cruz said, praising Singson’s generosity and unwavering dedication to the riders.