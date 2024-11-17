Singson assures riders: ‘I’m here for you’

Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson, a rider himself, has gained recognition for his strong advocacy for the welfare of motorcycle riders and road safety in the Philippines.
On Sunday, Singson attended a gathering of motorcycle riders from across the nation at the Iloilo Convention Centre to honor the victims of road traffic accidents. The event, organized by the Motorcycle Philippines Federation (MPF), focused on the rising number of road traffic accidents involving motorcycle riders.
Arturo Sta. Cruz, MPF's administrative director, described the event as both a memorial for those lost and a platform to recognize efforts aimed at enhancing road safety.
In his opening remarks, Sta. Cruz affectionately referred to Singson as "the ninong (godfather) of riders," underscoring his significant role in supporting the motorcycle community.
“Everything we needed, Manong Chavit provided it for us. One call away, he gets it done,” Sta. Cruz said, praising Singson’s generosity and unwavering dedication to the riders.
In his speech, Manong Chavit expressed his solidarity with the victims of road traffic accidents and reiterated his commitment to improving road safety, especially for motorcycle riders.
"I am here for you," he told the riders, highlighting his genuine concern for the motorcycle community, which faces unique challenges, particularly as accident rates continue to rise.
He also shared how this guiding principle has shaped his public service, emphasizing that when he makes a commitment, he follows through. Singson spoke candidly about his experiences as a public servant, stressing the need for greater awareness and action to address motorcycle-related accidents.
With decades of public service behind him, Singson, or Manong Chavit, has built a reputation as a hands-on leader who delivers on his promises.
“You know my track record,” he reminded the crowd. “When I say I will do something, I get it done. I will continue to support you and your advocacy for road safety and better protection for all riders.”