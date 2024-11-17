Sing Philippines Youth Choir shines at choral competition in Tolosa, Spain

The Andrea O. Veneracion Sing Philippines Youth Choir (SPYC), under the leadership of choirmaster and conductor Mark Anthony Carpio, secured an impressive fourth-place finish in both the Polyphony and Folklore categories at the prestigious 55th Tolosako Abesbatza Lehiaketa (Tolosa Choral Competition) held on 31 October, at the historic Leidor Aretoa in Tolosa, Basque, Spain.

Competing against 16 countries from around the world, the SPYC captivated the audience with their rendition of a diverse repertoire, including folk songs and classical and popular choral works. Their performance was met with loud applause and accolades from an international audience.

This competition marks another significant milestone for the AOV Sing Philippines Youth Choir, adding to their list of international achievements. The choir has earned recognition for its unique artistry and contribution to the global choral community. In 2022, they won second prize and Gold Diploma for the Classical Mixed and Equal Category and Gold Diploma in the Ethnic Category at the Busan International Choral Festival and Competition. Their participation in the Tolosako Abesbatza Lehiaketa further solidifies their position as one of the leading youth choirs in the world.

The SPYC was launched in 2014 and is dedicated to fostering musical excellence and promoting Filipino culture through choral music. Organized by the Philippine Madrigal Singers, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) through its Cultural Exchange Department, and the Andrea O. Veneracion Sing Philippines Foundation, SPYC has produced numerous choristers from 56 local communities all over the country after undergoing rigorous auditions, music camps and outreach performances. The Sing Philippines movement brings to life National Artist Andrea O. Veneracion’s vision of a nation singing in harmony and united in songs.

Since 1969, the annual Tolosa Choral Competition in Spain continues to bring together the world’s best choirs, enabling an exchange of styles, interpretation, choral literature, vocal education, and customs of each country, as well as raising awareness of the musical and cultural tradition of the Basque Country. Over the decades, the competition has become one of the most important international choral events, attracting different choirs from all over the world.

The cultural mission of the SPYC achieved more as their 2024 European goodwill outreach concerts of the SPYC reached over 3,000 audiences composed of Filipinos and foreign communities in Valencia, Barcelona, Basque/Northern Spain, Arronches, and Lisbon in Portugal.

The participation of the SPYC was organized and presented by the CCP, the AOV Sing Philippines Foundation, and the Tolosa Choral Contest with support from Pagcor and Newport World Resorts.