SCUTTLEBUTT

Wind energy is expected to emerge as Southeast Asia’s leading renewable energy source, with a projected capacity of 222.5 GW, including 159.5 GW from offshore wind and 64.1 GW from offshore wind.

The region’s expansive coastlines and favorable wind conditions position itself to capitalize on wind energy.

Vietnam leads the wind energy deployment with 111.8 GW in the pipeline, followed by the Philippines with 101.5 GW. Both countries account for 94 percent of planned wind capacity.

The solar energy sector demonstrates a robust increase. The Philippines leads with 44.1 GW, followed by Indonesia (17.7 GW) and Vietnam (15.8 GW).

Unlike wind, solar shows higher construction activity (31.8 GW), suggesting faster near-term deployment. This pattern aligns with solar’s scalability advantages and shorter construction timelines.

Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia each maintain 2-3 GW pipelines.

Regional companies dominate the region’s biggest proponents of planned wind and solar capacity. Vietnam’s T&T Group, with a leading global wind developer, Orsted, plans to put up 18.5 GW of capacity with 5 GW in the construction stage.

ACEN, the renewable arm of Ayala Corp, is also one of the top proponents of both solar and wind capacity with a 9.6 GW proposed capacity. Japanese companies Shizen Energy and Tokyo Gas are also included in the top 10, with two significant offshore wind projects in Vietnam with a combined capacity of 6 GW.