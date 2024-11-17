Renovated GABMMC inaugurated

To better serve residents of the densely populated first district of Tondo, Manila, Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo led the inauguration of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC), bringing it at par with other private hospitals.

GABMMC director Dr. Ted Martin expressed gratitude to Lacuna for the support, saying that after 26 years, the hospital has finally become fully air-conditioned.

Lacuna and Servo were joined by Martin, RD Dr. Rio Magpantay, Dr. Jose Mari Castro of the Department of Health (DoH), Baseco Hospital director Dr. Edwin Perez and DoH representatives Arch. David Xavier Dado and Engr. Jasper Abayari during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The lady mayor, on the other hand, thanked the DoH for its assistance, saying that the improvements were made possible through the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, which aims to upgrade public health facilities nationwide.