QCPD nabs 2 for illegal firearms possession

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) acting director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. on Sunday reported the arrest of two suspects for attempted homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

Buslig said the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) under P/Lt. Col. Rolando Baula identified the suspects as Rene Nietes Aretaño, 22 years old, and John Lhester Necor, 21 years old, both residents of Payatas A, Quezon City.

According to the report, the two victims were on their way home when Necor, who was intoxicated, taunted them. The victims confronted Necor, during which the suspect pulled out a .45 caliber pistol from his sling bag and attempted to shoot them.

However, the firearm malfunctioned, prompting Necor to hit victim Santos on the head with his gun. Another suspect, Aretaño, armed with a bladed weapon, intervened and stabbed victim Castillo in the back.

The witness immediately reported the incident to a nearby police outpost, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Both victims were brought to Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital for medical treatment and are now in stable condition.