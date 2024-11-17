Pumping stations operational, says MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Sunday that it has activated its emergency response teams and ensured that its pumping stations are fully operational in anticipation of the onslaught of super typhoon “Pepito.”

MMDA Public Safety Division officer-in-charge director Crisanto Saruca Jr. said the agency is particularly focused on flood-prone areas like Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Marikina, EDSA, Quezon Avenue and Maria Clara.

“We are ready to deploy our personnel and equipment to affected areas as needed,” Saruca said. “Our MMDA chairman is also making sure that the 71 pumping stations are in full operational condition and that the damaged navigational gate has been repaired.”

The MMDA has also coordinated with Metro Manila mayors to clear their areas of debris and with the Department of Public Works and Highways to secure billboards and construction equipment.

Super typhoon “Pepito” is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to Luzon and Visayas, prompting authorities to issue warnings about potential flooding and landslides.