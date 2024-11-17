SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Prisms of culture and community

The project rapidly evolved into a conflux of various shining portraits of Filipino talent and skill when the minds and hearts behind Salcedo Auctions and DAILY TRIBUNE came together with the idea of showcasing artistry in a different way.
Mercator models clad in contemporary Filipino wear surround (from left) Daily Tribune Publisher and President Willie Fernandez, Executive Vice President Chingbee Fernandez, First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos with Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma with Karen Kua-Lerma.
Mercator models clad in contemporary Filipino wear surround (from left) Daily Tribune Publisher and President Willie Fernandez, Executive Vice President Chingbee Fernandez, First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos with Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma with Karen Kua-Lerma.PHOTOGRAPHS BY YUMMIE DINGDING, ARAM LASCANO, AGILE ZAMORA, DINAH VENTURA AND SALCEDO AUCTIONS
Published on

“Art brings us all together,” First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos said in her post the day after “Symphony of the Season” was held at Salcedo Auctions in partnership with DAILY TRIBUNE.

The glittering affair that showcased “art, culture and legacy” was the annual vernissage for “Under The Tree: The Wish List,” the final marquee auction of the season for the esteemed Philippine auction house, which had marked key collaborative milestones this 2024 — including its foray into Davao City in Mindanao as well as Sidney, Australia.

Immortalizing a moment — the event had everyone appreciating Filipino artistry in a convivial mood.
Immortalizing a moment — the event had everyone appreciating Filipino artistry in a convivial mood.
First Lady Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos.
First Lady Louise ‘Liza’ Araneta-Marcos.
Chingbee Fernandez, social editor Luis Espiritu, managing editor Dinah Ventura, award-winning filmmaker and writer Gab Malvar, Salcedo Auctions founders Richie Lerma and Karen Kua-Lerma with Willie Fernandez.
Chingbee Fernandez, social editor Luis Espiritu, managing editor Dinah Ventura, award-winning filmmaker and writer Gab Malvar, Salcedo Auctions founders Richie Lerma and Karen Kua-Lerma with Willie Fernandez.
The Salcedo Auctions team: Alexi Paglinawan, Ina Morales, Yanna Naesa, Devi de Veyra and Jyjde Ayap.
The Salcedo Auctions team: Alexi Paglinawan, Ina Morales, Yanna Naesa, Devi de Veyra and Jyjde Ayap.
(Back) Gabby Malvar and Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar; (front) Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Aileen and Edwin Bautista.
(Back) Gabby Malvar and Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar; (front) Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Aileen and Edwin Bautista.
Macky Fah, Richie Lerma and Rachelle Tan Stern.
Macky Fah, Richie Lerma and Rachelle Tan Stern.
Dinah Ventura, Mia Borromeo, LuLu Tan Gan and Agile Zamora.
Dinah Ventura, Mia Borromeo, LuLu Tan Gan and Agile Zamora.
Lala Dinglasan, Adrienne Charuel, Luis Espiritu, Dinah Ventura, Cedie Lopez Vargas and Claire Concepcion Barberis.
Lala Dinglasan, Adrienne Charuel, Luis Espiritu, Dinah Ventura, Cedie Lopez Vargas and Claire Concepcion Barberis.

It was, for its part, the culmination of DAILY TRIBUNE’s 24th year anniversary celebration, one that focused on bringing stories of the Filipino to life in remarkable ways — including the juxtaposition of filmed stories and local culture proudly worn against a backdrop of ‘fine art and rare collectibles.’

The project rapidly evolved into a conflux of various shining portraits of Filipino talent and skill when the minds and hearts behind Salcedo Auctions and DAILY TRIBUNE came together with the idea of showcasing artistry in a different way.

So when guests walked into the elegant quarters of Salcedo Auctions on the evening of 14 November, their senses were immediately engaged — eyes drawn to beauty and meaning and purpose, the joyful atmosphere of thanksgiving felt throughout the evening.

Nini Licaros, Connie Haw and Susan Joven.
Nini Licaros, Connie Haw and Susan Joven.
Jeanette Japzon and Elaine Garcia.
Jeanette Japzon and Elaine Garcia.
Cathy Ileto
Cathy Ileto
Jess Varela
Jess Varela
Anton Mendoza
Anton Mendoza
Elizabeth Timbol
Elizabeth Timbol
Marilen Faustino Montenegro
Marilen Faustino Montenegro
Ana Antonio Amigo and Nicky Menchaka.
Ana Antonio Amigo and Nicky Menchaka.

Jeanette Japzon and Elaine Garcia.Works by the masters and contemporary artists had pride of place on wall panels that literally took guests on a walk-through of sheer genius: National Artist Ang Kiukok, famed modernist Mauro Malang Santos, Anita Magsaysay Ho, Manuel Baldemor, Jose Joya, Lao Lianben, Fernando Zobel, Romulo Olazo, Nena Saguil, Arturo Luz, Elmer Borlongan, Ramon Orlina, Onib Olmedo, Ronald Ventura, Michael Cacnio, Santiago Bose, Felix Martinez, Juvenal Sanso, Edsel Moscoso, Romeo Tabuena, Ramon Estella, Rodel Tapaya, Isabel Diaz, Bernardo Paquing, Mark Justiniani, Justin Nuyda, Alfredo Carmelo, Cesar Legaspi, David Medalla, Vicente Manansala, Abdulmari Imao, Jose Tence Ruiz, Kawayan de Guia, Geraldine Javier and many more.

An unexpected element within the artistic space were the statuesque ‘live mannequins’ giving form and function to art of another kind — contemporary Filipino fashion and handcrafted accessories from some of the country’s leading designers today: Lulu Tan Gan, Randy Ortiz, JC Buendia, Rajo Laurel, Jojie Lloren, Ivar Aseron, Dennis Lustico, Cary Santiago, Jun Escario, OJ Hofer, Edwin Ao, Protacio Empacis, Jorel Espina, Adrienne Charuel, Joan Bitagcol, Len Cabili, Jasmine Baac, Amina Aranaz Alunan, Arnel Papa, Rhett Eala, Joseph Bagasao, Wilson Limon, Techie Hagedorn, Marga Nograles, Apol Massebieu, Kelvin Morales, Louis Claparols and Zarah Juan.

Rita Dy gazing at a Jun Escario creation.
Rita Dy gazing at a Jun Escario creation.
Rachelle Pineda, JM Ching, Joaquin San Agustin and Jelene Galvan.
Rachelle Pineda, JM Ching, Joaquin San Agustin and Jelene Galvan.
Deputy Representative Dustin Yang of TECO and Sophia Chi of Press Divison, TECO.
Deputy Representative Dustin Yang of TECO and Sophia Chi of Press Divison, TECO.
Mel Martinez-Francisco
Mel Martinez-Francisco
Happy Ongpauco
Happy Ongpauco
Daily Tribune Publisher and President Willie Fernandez, Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang with Consul Helen Ong.
Daily Tribune Publisher and President Willie Fernandez, Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang with Consul Helen Ong.
Yolly Crisanto and Daily Tribune’s Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang.
Yolly Crisanto and Daily Tribune’s Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang.
ATTY. Marge Gutierrez.
ATTY. Marge Gutierrez.
Techie Hagedorn
Techie Hagedorn

On eight large screens placed around the entire space, stories of talent, hope and resilience were silently spun, of the places and faces around the country, as captured by award-winning filmmaker and writer Gabriel Malvar.

To complete the experience, original music from DAILY TRIBUNE filled the air as everyone enjoyed the exquisite wines and spirits, fine champagne and savory festive Thanksgiving fare prepared by Happy Ongpauco-Tiu.

What was the normally muted environment in Salcedo Auctions lit up that night with luminaries in art, style, culture, business, politics and society, resplendent in cocktail Filipino chic.

The First Lady, whose consistent support of the arts and culture has inspired and paved the way for a renaissance of sorts for previously neglected fields, was the guest of honor, together with Makati City Mayor Abby Binay — both arriving without fanfare but effortlessly raising the gathering’s energy.

editor-at-large john Henry Dodson, Pauline Pascual and Pauline Songco.
editor-at-large john Henry Dodson, Pauline Pascual and Pauline Songco.
Ted Montelibano with Susie Quiros.
Ted Montelibano with Susie Quiros.
Monsour and Joy del Rosario.
Monsour and Joy del Rosario.
Ayni Nuyda
Ayni Nuyda
Noel Prudente
Noel Prudente
Cory quirino
Cory quirino
Jeffrey Cheng
Jeffrey Cheng
Maritess Pineda and Capt. Stanley Ng.
Maritess Pineda and Capt. Stanley Ng.

Conversations were animated and convivial, as guests from various fields came together in the common love for Filipino talent, craftsmanship and artistry.

Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma with Karen Kua-Lerma welcomed everyone to their final event for its “record-breaking 2024 auction season,” and “to celebrate the 24th anniversary of DAILY TRIBUNE together with its publisher and president Willie Fernandez and his wife Bettina.”

It was, as they say, a resounding success, filling hearts with pride and purpose long after the applause had faded away.

Daily Tribune
Salcedo Auctions
First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph