Prisms of culture and community

“Art brings us all together,” First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos said in her post the day after “Symphony of the Season” was held at Salcedo Auctions in partnership with DAILY TRIBUNE.
The glittering affair that showcased “art, culture and legacy” was the annual vernissage for “Under The Tree: The Wish List,” the final marquee auction of the season for the esteemed Philippine auction house, which had marked key collaborative milestones this 2024 — including its foray into Davao City in Mindanao as well as Sidney, Australia.
It was, for its part, the culmination of DAILY TRIBUNE’s 24th year anniversary celebration, one that focused on bringing stories of the Filipino to life in remarkable ways — including the juxtaposition of filmed stories and local culture proudly worn against a backdrop of ‘fine art and rare collectibles.’
The project rapidly evolved into a conflux of various shining portraits of Filipino talent and skill when the minds and hearts behind Salcedo Auctions and DAILY TRIBUNE came together with the idea of showcasing artistry in a different way.
So when guests walked into the elegant quarters of Salcedo Auctions on the evening of 14 November, their senses were immediately engaged — eyes drawn to beauty and meaning and purpose, the joyful atmosphere of thanksgiving felt throughout the evening.
Jeanette Japzon and Elaine Garcia.Works by the masters and contemporary artists had pride of place on wall panels that literally took guests on a walk-through of sheer genius: National Artist Ang Kiukok, famed modernist Mauro Malang Santos, Anita Magsaysay Ho, Manuel Baldemor, Jose Joya, Lao Lianben, Fernando Zobel, Romulo Olazo, Nena Saguil, Arturo Luz, Elmer Borlongan, Ramon Orlina, Onib Olmedo, Ronald Ventura, Michael Cacnio, Santiago Bose, Felix Martinez, Juvenal Sanso, Edsel Moscoso, Romeo Tabuena, Ramon Estella, Rodel Tapaya, Isabel Diaz, Bernardo Paquing, Mark Justiniani, Justin Nuyda, Alfredo Carmelo, Cesar Legaspi, David Medalla, Vicente Manansala, Abdulmari Imao, Jose Tence Ruiz, Kawayan de Guia, Geraldine Javier and many more.
An unexpected element within the artistic space were the statuesque ‘live mannequins’ giving form and function to art of another kind — contemporary Filipino fashion and handcrafted accessories from some of the country’s leading designers today: Lulu Tan Gan, Randy Ortiz, JC Buendia, Rajo Laurel, Jojie Lloren, Ivar Aseron, Dennis Lustico, Cary Santiago, Jun Escario, OJ Hofer, Edwin Ao, Protacio Empacis, Jorel Espina, Adrienne Charuel, Joan Bitagcol, Len Cabili, Jasmine Baac, Amina Aranaz Alunan, Arnel Papa, Rhett Eala, Joseph Bagasao, Wilson Limon, Techie Hagedorn, Marga Nograles, Apol Massebieu, Kelvin Morales, Louis Claparols and Zarah Juan.
On eight large screens placed around the entire space, stories of talent, hope and resilience were silently spun, of the places and faces around the country, as captured by award-winning filmmaker and writer Gabriel Malvar.
To complete the experience, original music from DAILY TRIBUNE filled the air as everyone enjoyed the exquisite wines and spirits, fine champagne and savory festive Thanksgiving fare prepared by Happy Ongpauco-Tiu.
What was the normally muted environment in Salcedo Auctions lit up that night with luminaries in art, style, culture, business, politics and society, resplendent in cocktail Filipino chic.
The First Lady, whose consistent support of the arts and culture has inspired and paved the way for a renaissance of sorts for previously neglected fields, was the guest of honor, together with Makati City Mayor Abby Binay — both arriving without fanfare but effortlessly raising the gathering’s energy.
Conversations were animated and convivial, as guests from various fields came together in the common love for Filipino talent, craftsmanship and artistry.
Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma with Karen Kua-Lerma welcomed everyone to their final event for its “record-breaking 2024 auction season,” and “to celebrate the 24th anniversary of DAILY TRIBUNE together with its publisher and president Willie Fernandez and his wife Bettina.”
It was, as they say, a resounding success, filling hearts with pride and purpose long after the applause had faded away.