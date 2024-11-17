Prisms of culture and community

It was, for its part, the culmination of DAILY TRIBUNE’s 24th year anniversary celebration, one that focused on bringing stories of the Filipino to life in remarkable ways — including the juxtaposition of filmed stories and local culture proudly worn against a backdrop of ‘fine art and rare collectibles.’

The project rapidly evolved into a conflux of various shining portraits of Filipino talent and skill when the minds and hearts behind Salcedo Auctions and DAILY TRIBUNE came together with the idea of showcasing artistry in a different way.

So when guests walked into the elegant quarters of Salcedo Auctions on the evening of 14 November, their senses were immediately engaged — eyes drawn to beauty and meaning and purpose, the joyful atmosphere of thanksgiving felt throughout the evening.