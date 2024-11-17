PNP seeks Interpol help vs British national

An Interpol red notice is being sought by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) against a British national who is a subject of an arrest warrant issued by a Pasay trial court.

This is in connection with the multi-million estafa case filed against him by a company engaged in the wholesale distribution of electronic parts and communications equipment.

In a letter addressed to Special Envoy on Transnational Crime Ambassador Anthony Alcantara, the PNP-CIDG endorsed the request made by Rheana’s Trading Inc. (RTI) through its lawyer Cecilion Jimenez for the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against the businessman identified as Lavish Mohan Paryani.

To recall, before an arrest warrant was issued against Paryani and co-accused Reigna Reyes by the Pasay City Regional Trial Court, he had already left the country and authorities said Paryani’s last known address is in Porter Ranch, California, USA.

Interpol notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

“This recommendation aligns with the Anti-Money Laundering Act, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Reorganization Act, and Human Security Act, which mandate international cooperation to apprehend individuals involved in transnational crimes impacting Philippine entities,” PNP-CIDG acting director Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said in his letter to Alcantara.

“I respectfully urge the Philippine Center for Transnational Crime to coordinate with Interpol on this matter,” he added.

Paryani and Reyes were indicted by the Department of Justice last month for violation of Article 315, Paragraph 2(D) of the Revised Penal Code (estafa).

The Pasay RTC immediately issued an arrest warrant against the accused on 11 October 2024.