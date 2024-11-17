Pinay 5 yield to World No. 6 Thais

The Philippine national women's futsal team suffered a 0-7 loss to Thailand in the ASEAN Women's Futsal Championship at the Philsports Arena last Sunday.

This is the first loss of the Pinay 5 in the tournament after a 2-2 draw against Myanmar last Saturday.

Sangrawee Mekhan bannered this attack from the world No. 6 Thais after scoring a brace in the sixth and 29th minutes.

Darika Peanpailun, Sawitree Mamyalee, Paerploy Huajaipetch, Hataichanok Tappakun, and Nattamon Artkla also added their names in the scoresheet for Thailand.

With this loss, the Philippines sank to fourth place.

The Philippines will take a breather on Monday before facing Vietnam on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the same venue.