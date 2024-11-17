Phl's Chelsea Manalo finishes in Top 30 of Miss Universe 2024

A fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines remains a dream, as Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo fails to make it to the top 12 of the beauty pageant.

The top 12 semifinalists are: Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada, and Peru. They will advance to the evening gown competition.

The 12 delegates will be narrowed down to the top five, who will move on to the question-and-answer portion.

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios is expected to crown her successor at the coronation night, currently being held at Mexico’s Arena CDMX.