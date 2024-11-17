PHIVOLCS warns of lahar flows in affected provinces due to 'Pepito'

State volcanologists have issued preemptive warnings on lahar flows in provinces that will be affected by lahar flow as Super Typhoon "Pepito" battered several parts of Luzon over the weekend.



According to DOST-PHIVOLCS, recent activities of Mayon, Pinatubo, and Taal volcanoes have prompted the agency to recommend increased readiness and vigilance of communities in areas where lahar and related hazards is present.



PHIVOLCS added that Mayon Volcano's pyroclastic density current (PDC) deposits may occupy the watershed areas while potential lahar and sediment-laden streamflows may occur along the Miisi, Buyuan, Binaan, Anoling, Quirangay, Mininila, Masawarag, Muladbucad, Nasisi, Mabinit, Matanag, Basud, and Bulawan channels in Albay province.



For Mt. Pinatubo, the agency said significant PDC deposits from the 1991 eruption remain in the watershed and may be confined to river channels.



Mudslides may affect the Sto. Tomas-Marella and the Bucao River systems. Also, floods may occur in the lower and adjacent communities of San Marcelino, San Narciso, San Felipe, and Botolan in the province of Zambales.



Tarlac and Pampanga provinces were also warned of muddy streamflows passing along O’Donnel and Pasig-Portero River systems coming from the Pinatubo edifice.



In Batangas, residents of Agoncillo, Laurel, and Talisay towns are cautioned to monitor possible muddy streamflow, muddy runoff, and volcanic debris flows around Taal Volcano.