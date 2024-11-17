Penny pairfection

Last 6 November, at La Piazza, Okada Manila, the hottest on the radar young jewelry brand officially launched their holiday season — Penny Pairs. The successful and well attended Christmas event was graced by media partners, influencers, and esteemed brand collaborators, marking the beginning of a series of exciting holiday offerings.
The festive evening unfolded and began with an unforgettable Italian dinner by La Piazza. To make the celebration even more special, Penny Pairs unveiled their holiday packaging this year which was thoughtfully gifted to all guests. The night was further elevated by a heartwarming violin performance from John Lesaca.
Penny Pairs has long been a trusted brand for many local influencers and celebrities. Known for its timeless, yet contemporary pieces, the jewelry brand has garnered a loyal following, with influencers not only wearing the pieces but also gifting jewelry to loved ones during the holidays.
In true Penny Pairs fashion, an exclusive after-party was held for their influencer-partners and VIP guests, where the festive mood continued with lively conversations, music and an exciting raffle featuring prizes from some of Penny Pairs’ prestigious brand partners including Lancome, Zen Institute and Skin Station.
A special Christmas Shop was also set up at the venue, giving guests the first opportunity to shop for Penny Pairs’ offerings ahead of their highly-anticipated 11.11 Sale. This early access allowed attendees to purchase their favorite pieces at a discounted rate before the official holiday sales kicked off.
Penny Pairs also announced the launch of their Biggest Sale of the Year, running from 28 November to 2 December. This event will feature the lowest prices on Penny Pairs’ iconic jewelry pieces, with hundreds of items available at huge discounts just in time for the holidays. Customers can also enjoy a free gift with a minimum purchase of P5000, both online and in-store.
Rochelle Abella, Aggy Nuguid and Ronwell Lim.“Penny Pairs has always been about bringing joy and elegance into the lives of our customers, especially during the holiday season. This year, we’re excited to offer our clients the chance to experience our pieces at the best possible prices,” said Camille Jimenez-Sandico, co-founder of Penny Pairs.
Shop Penny Pairs Jewelry at pennypairs.com, Glorietta 2, Uptown BGC, Eastwood Mall, UP Town Center, Alabang Town Center or SM North EDSA.