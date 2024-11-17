NCRPO ready for 'Pepito'

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) mobilized its 1,137 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) this 17 November, 2024, to respond to Typhoon Pepito, ensuring the safety and well-being of the metro region's community. With swift action and preparedness, the NCRPO will assist with evacuation support, relief distribution, and other public safety measures.

This proactive approach underscores the NCRPO's readiness to address challenges brought by natural disasters. The organization continues to prioritize the safety and resilience of communities, emphasizing its commitment to public service during emergencies.